Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $40.36 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.