Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 314 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $448.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

