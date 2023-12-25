Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGX opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

