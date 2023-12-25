Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.11. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

