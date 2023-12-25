Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $570.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

