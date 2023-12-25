Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $297.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.62 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

