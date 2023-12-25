Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

