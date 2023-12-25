Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.08 million, a PE ratio of -255.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth $4,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 368,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mission Produce by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

