Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

