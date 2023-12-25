Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

