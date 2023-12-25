Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $74.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.50 to $74.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.