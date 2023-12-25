Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

