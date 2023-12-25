Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $282,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

