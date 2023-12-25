Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

MRK stock opened at $107.70 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.