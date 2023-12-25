MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV opened at $1.46 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
