MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.46 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MediciNova by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

