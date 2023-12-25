Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $424.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.14. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

