Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.