Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Further Reading
