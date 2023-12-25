Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,550.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Allen Leal acquired 1,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,550.00.

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.97. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.35 and a 52-week high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.15. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.7272727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

MRE has been the topic of several research reports. Paradigm Capital cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.25.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

