Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

MLM stock opened at $496.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.08. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.