Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

