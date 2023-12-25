LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

