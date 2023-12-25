Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

LAAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 2.3 %

LAAC stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

