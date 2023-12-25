Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 10th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 2.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $218.36 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $219.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average of $191.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

