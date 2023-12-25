LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio Stock Down 2.2 %

LIAN stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $486.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.11. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LianBio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

