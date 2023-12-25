Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.22.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.43 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $442,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.