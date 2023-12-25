Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP Sells $5,460,559.52 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

LEN stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $88.42 and a 12 month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lennar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

