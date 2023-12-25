Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

