Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

