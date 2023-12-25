Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,042 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

