Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 668,889 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $32,188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Trading Up 2.9 %

EVgo stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

