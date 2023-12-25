Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $205.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

