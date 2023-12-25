Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 13,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Entegris by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6,758.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.