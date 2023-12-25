Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,443 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

