Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,288 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

