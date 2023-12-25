Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.