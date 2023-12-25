Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

