Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

