Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

