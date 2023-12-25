Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

