Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $221,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $582.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.62 and a 200-day moving average of $494.34. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.