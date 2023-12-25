Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $190.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

