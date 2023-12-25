Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,322,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $309.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.