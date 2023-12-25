Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.