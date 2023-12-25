Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,620,454. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

