Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

