Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 10 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 7.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $35,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $691,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $244,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.1 %

TPL stock opened at $1,615.80 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,515.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,697.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,660.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

