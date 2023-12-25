Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.4 %

GIL stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

