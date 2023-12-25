Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $978,000 Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in ESAB were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ESAB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ESAB by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 19.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

