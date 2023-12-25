Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $14.97 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 3.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,608.69 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,607.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,538.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

