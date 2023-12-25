Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $260.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.